Cacti Asset Management Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $38.33 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Declined, Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,842 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 25,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares to 36,245 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement holds 0.18% or 4,233 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 11,485 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 226,200 shares. First National Tru has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.01M shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.17M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 456,447 shares. Boltwood Mngmt reported 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpine Glob Limited Company holds 7.72% or 240,426 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 31,036 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 49,231 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C owns 414,168 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 204,628 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Richard C Young And Limited owns 56,898 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0.7% or 3.77 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 30,019 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Llc has 1.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,670 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 66,040 shares stake. Country Bank stated it has 175 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 960,320 shares. Andra Ap has 40,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 225,864 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,986 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 17,386 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communication Llc invested in 0.08% or 5,444 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 5,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 221,422 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wheatland Advsrs owns 19,551 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 18,406 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,488 shares to 6,381 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).