Caci Intl (CACI) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $570,570; Eaton Plc Com (ETN) Share Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 210,455 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Com (ETN) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 6,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 43,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 36,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.36M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TransDigm Gives Shareholders a Special Treat – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.15% or 107,481 shares. Nordea Invest reported 141,196 shares stake. Shine Advisory Services invested in 431 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 10,704 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt owns 1,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Doliver LP has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,893 shares. Midas Mngmt has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parkside Bancorp & owns 0.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,138 shares. Kistler stated it has 385 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 24,100 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc owns 3,658 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI International (CACI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 880,081 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 144,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).