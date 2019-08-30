Caci Intl (CACI) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Cut Position by $1.89 Million; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Valuation Rose While Bvf Upped Stake

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 115,718 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 258,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 268,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $222.54. About 70,198 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 70,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 1.11M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 53,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,177 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 445,722 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management accumulated 12,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Altrinsic Llc has invested 0.06% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ecor1 Cap Lc has invested 4.48% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability owns 653,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 5,077 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Fmr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 884,748 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.40 million shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 58,607 shares to 71,631 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 262,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI).