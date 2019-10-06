Caci Intl (CACI) Holding Upped by Majedie Asset Management Ltd; Augustine Asset Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 22,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $228.41. About 95,959 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,968 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 46,606 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,600 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 2,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,866 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability. 37,650 are owned by Swarthmore Incorporated. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,440 shares. Ent Financial Svcs holds 21 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 4,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,373 are owned by Pitcairn. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 95,506 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 68,642 shares to 55,267 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 715,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

