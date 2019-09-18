Caci Intl (CACI) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Stake by $1.61 Million; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 7,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 8,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $216.64. About 248,901 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 62,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 548,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35 million, down from 610,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.58M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 34,471 shares to 65,878 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 16,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 20.75 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,326 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.27% or 11,702 shares. Eulav Asset has 5,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prudential Public Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Btc Capital stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 83,161 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. State Street holds 620,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank accumulated 3,730 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 57,364 shares. Westover Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 4,383 shares. Stevens Management Lp invested 0.21% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 22,912 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.4% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 3.92 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 18,233 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 15,623 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,885 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Company accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,312 were accumulated by World Asset Management Incorporated. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.59% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 50,466 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Weiss Multi invested in 5,000 shares. L & S Advsr owns 0.26% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 12,783 shares. Columbus Circle holds 242,889 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 100,577 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of stock or 16,252 shares. On Monday, September 9 the insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5.