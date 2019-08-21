CACI International Inc (CACI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

This is a contrast between CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 196 1.10 N/A 10.23 21.04 Accenture plc 178 3.03 N/A 7.20 26.76

Table 1 demonstrates CACI International Inc and Accenture plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Accenture plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CACI International Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CACI International Inc’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

CACI International Inc has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Accenture plc is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CACI International Inc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Accenture plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. CACI International Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accenture plc.

Analyst Ratings

CACI International Inc and Accenture plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

CACI International Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 5.87% and an $230 average price target. Accenture plc on the other hand boasts of a $192.13 average price target and a -1.86% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CACI International Inc is looking more favorable than Accenture plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CACI International Inc and Accenture plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 73.1%. About 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year CACI International Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Accenture plc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 7 of the 12 factors Accenture plc.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.