CACI International Inc (CACI) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 181 1.11 N/A 10.23 19.77 Perficient Inc. 28 2.23 N/A 0.81 38.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Perficient Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CACI International Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CACI International Inc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Perficient Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CACI International Inc and Perficient Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

CACI International Inc’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Perficient Inc. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CACI International Inc are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Perficient Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CACI International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CACI International Inc and Perficient Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CACI International Inc has an average target price of $215.25, and a 0.45% upside potential. On the other hand, Perficient Inc.’s potential upside is 6.07% and its consensus target price is $36.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Perficient Inc. is looking more favorable than CACI International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CACI International Inc and Perficient Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 93.4%. Insiders held 1.51% of CACI International Inc shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Perficient Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38% Perficient Inc. 1.56% 11.16% 16.74% 21.37% 26.65% 40.07%

For the past year CACI International Inc has stronger performance than Perficient Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 7 of the 12 factors Perficient Inc.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.