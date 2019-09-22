CACI International Inc (CACI) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Comparison side by side

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 202 1.14 N/A 10.23 21.04 Leidos Holdings Inc. 76 1.18 N/A 4.41 18.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CACI International Inc and Leidos Holdings Inc. Leidos Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CACI International Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CACI International Inc is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CACI International Inc and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that CACI International Inc is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CACI International Inc and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 3 2.75 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of CACI International Inc is $235.6, with potential upside of 3.42%. Meanwhile, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $82, while its potential downside is -5.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that CACI International Inc looks more robust than Leidos Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CACI International Inc and Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 77.6% respectively. About 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year CACI International Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats Leidos Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.