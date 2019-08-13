CACI International Inc (CACI) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) Comparing side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 194 1.09 N/A 10.23 21.04 DXC Technology Company 60 0.44 N/A 4.19 13.31

Table 1 highlights CACI International Inc and DXC Technology Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DXC Technology Company has lower revenue and earnings than CACI International Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CACI International Inc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DXC Technology Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CACI International Inc and DXC Technology Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

CACI International Inc has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DXC Technology Company’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CACI International Inc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CACI International Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

CACI International Inc and DXC Technology Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50 DXC Technology Company 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 3.65% for CACI International Inc with consensus target price of $217. Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company’s consensus target price is $61.75, while its potential upside is 82.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DXC Technology Company is looking more favorable than CACI International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of CACI International Inc shares and 89.1% of DXC Technology Company shares. 1.51% are CACI International Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of DXC Technology Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year CACI International Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than DXC Technology Company.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 12 of the 12 factors DXC Technology Company.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.