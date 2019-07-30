CACI International Inc (CACI) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 190 1.13 N/A 10.23 19.77 Accenture plc 173 3.05 N/A 6.94 25.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CACI International Inc and Accenture plc. Accenture plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CACI International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CACI International Inc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Accenture plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Accenture plc 0.00% 38.7% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.52 beta indicates that CACI International Inc is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Accenture plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CACI International Inc. Its rival Accenture plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. CACI International Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accenture plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CACI International Inc and Accenture plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

CACI International Inc has a 0.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $217. Accenture plc on the other hand boasts of a $192.13 consensus price target and a -2.65% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that CACI International Inc appears more favorable than Accenture plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CACI International Inc and Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 72.8% respectively. 1.51% are CACI International Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Accenture plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38% Accenture plc 0.91% -2.18% 10.99% 6.21% 12.75% 24.39%

For the past year CACI International Inc was more bullish than Accenture plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors CACI International Inc beats Accenture plc.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.