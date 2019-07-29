Caci International Cl A (CACI) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Position by $63.48 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47 million, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $224.28. About 542,244 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 9,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $216.3. About 87,131 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CACI Completes Strategic Acquisition of LGS Innovations – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.73 million for 25.51 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0% or 19 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 42,906 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,440 shares. Charles Schwab reported 162,747 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Stifel Corporation has 0.03% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 66,504 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 2,707 are held by Jane Street Gp. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has 1,980 shares. Snyder Management Lp has 1.43% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1,382 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council reported 4,170 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.49% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,905 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Co owns 101,648 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC) by 5,610 shares to 23,525 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 189,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1,921 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs owns 45,850 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.5% or 4,500 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 1,835 shares. Sfe Counsel invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 29,730 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). National Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.09% or 1,615 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability has 1,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 1.77 million shares. 90,818 were accumulated by Blair William Il. 1,472 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 180 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,334 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 81,720 shares to 28,302 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 127,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).