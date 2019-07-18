Caci International (CACI) Stake Held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc; Hexcel New (HXL) Stock Value Declined While Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered by $6.75 Million Its Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 97,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.33 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 15,263 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 457.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 56,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 4,940 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CACI International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CACI Wins $71 Million Task Order to Provide Sensor Systems Acquisition Services to U.S. Army – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $982 Million U.S. Army R4 Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare and Cyber Research and Development – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 62,085 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $117.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 54,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Lp, a California-based fund reported 166,476 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Axa reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Group Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Burney reported 60,475 shares. Fort LP holds 12,110 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com holds 131,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 1,843 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 127 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested in 0.18% or 2,360 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,905 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,210 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55M for 22.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 7,135 shares to 41,098 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).