Caci International (CACI) Stake Has Increased by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $500,490

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $213.43. About 216,408 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Raises Full-Year Net Income Guidance – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Government Contractor Is Betting Big on Electronic Warfare – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Board Member Michael Daniels Honored at Corporate Directorship 100 Gala – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 266,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,672 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 3,567 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 3,410 shares. 27,080 are held by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company. State Street accumulated 785,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 16,340 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 84,000 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 107,700 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% or 5,003 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc reported 17,735 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 275,093 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 748,350 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Savings Bank In reported 0.05% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 319,483 shares. Sterling Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 157,628 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 128,420 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated invested in 63,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 144,626 were reported by Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Llc. First Citizens Bank & Tru Company reported 43,310 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 45.78 million shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 1.28 million shares. Parkwood Lc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 488,362 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.31% or 54.16 million shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 110,115 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 647,353 shares. Ally Financial reported 705,000 shares. Essex has invested 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPY, GE, NFLX, Gold – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares to 6,852 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,588 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.