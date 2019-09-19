Caci International (CACI) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Holding; As Comcast Class A Com (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, First Merchants Raised Position by $367,542

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caci International Inc. (CACI) by 732.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 37,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $9.74 during the last trading session, reaching $226.38. About 227,991 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 106,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 97,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,131 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,240 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,866 shares. 8,524 are held by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability. Gradient Investments Ltd Co reported 1,400 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 94 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 50,199 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.14% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 129,163 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,029 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability reported 20,200 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 7 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI Expands Technology and Expertise Investments in Texas Technology Corridor – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI International (CACI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on Multiple-Award Defense Intelligence Agency Contract – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 25,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,098 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,063 shares to 60,289 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Com (NYSE:WFC) by 41,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 400 Mid (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc owns 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,367 shares. Natixis has 230,325 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Lp has invested 7.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stephens Ar invested in 0.26% or 275,345 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 42,649 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Communications stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sky Invest Grp Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 42,337 shares. Cwh Cap Management Inc invested in 167,920 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brown Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 10,910 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,770 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co reported 854,247 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Netflix Bought the Rights to “Seinfeld” – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lyft, Airbnb meeting with Senate task force – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.