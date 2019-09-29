CACI International (CACI) Reaches $227.50 High on Sep, 29; Costamare (CMRE) Shorts Up By 16.93%

The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reached all time high today, Sep, 29 and still has $234.33 target or 3.00% above today’s $227.50 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.66B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $234.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $169.83M more. The stock decreased 2.72% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 185,615 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CACI +1.6% on bullish Barclays start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI receives $197M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.95M for 21.79 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 6.00% above currents $227.5 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $25800 target. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.