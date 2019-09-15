Caci International (CACI) Position Has Upped by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Lowered Stake by $462,000

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 1.36 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caci International Inc. (CACI) by 732.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 37,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 165,685 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank holds 3,105 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.21% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Voya Management Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 87,922 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 16,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 76,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 699,200 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 68,022 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cipher LP invested in 0.49% or 271,553 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.08% or 6.40 million shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 18,700 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 52,896 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Management has invested 0.49% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 23,300 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 45,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,825 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

