Caci International (CACI) Holder Cortina Asset Management Boosted Position by $3.59 Million as Shares Rose; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Price Rose, Fil LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 57,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 37,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.57. About 41,455 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 890,622 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 311,171 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited holds 3.63 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 380,328 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 11,094 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 106,600 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Company holds 50,968 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 370,079 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 67,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Aew Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 2.61M shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co accumulated 10,784 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 8.43M shares to 19.34M shares, valued at $211.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 89,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 33,698 shares to 76,375 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 183,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,450 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 22,439 shares stake. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 17,294 shares. 16,502 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. James Inv holds 3,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 64 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 119,650 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1,382 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 6,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability owns 3,003 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 275,093 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 81,383 shares. Tygh Cap Management has 41,352 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 2,897 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.