CACI International (CACI) EPS Estimated At $2.61; Stonecastle Financial Has 0.58 Sentiment

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $2.61 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 15.81% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. CACI’s profit would be $64.94M giving it 21.84 P/E if the $2.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.96 EPS previously, CACI International Inc’s analysts see 33.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $228.02. About 79,853 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 7 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stakes in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $145.37 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 11,212 shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has declined 3.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.6% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 169,168 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 284,392 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 413,169 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,735 shares.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 5.75% above currents $228.02 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CACI in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 21.8 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

