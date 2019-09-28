CACI International (CACI) Analysts See $2.61 EPS; Shorts at ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST UNITS REAL ESTATE (ACTRF) Lowered By 5.33%

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $2.61 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 15.81% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. CACI’s profit would be $64.95M giving it 21.79 P/E if the $2.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.96 EPS previously, CACI International Inc’s analysts see 33.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.72% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 185,615 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal

ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST UNITS REAL ESTATE (OTCMKTS:ACTRF) had a decrease of 5.33% in short interest. ACTRF’s SI was 94,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.33% from 99,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.87 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ascott Residence Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited. The company has market cap of $. It invests in real estate and real estate-related assets, which are used as serviced residences or rental housing properties in the Asia-Pacific region. It currently has negative earnings.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 6.00% above currents $227.5 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,481 shares. Swarthmore accumulated 37,650 shares. Burney has 50,179 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 5,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 7,514 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,373 shares stake. Putnam Investments Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,200 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 71,720 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 2,008 shares. Nebraska-based First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.17% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Principal Financial Grp holds 266,221 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 624,635 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 16,330 shares.