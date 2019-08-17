Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Position in Cabot (CBT) as Share Price Declined; Cornerstone Investment Partners Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 406,229 shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 14,896 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $61.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 78,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,550 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cabot Corp (CBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) is Ready to Break Down – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation: Near An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.