Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Its Stake in Cabot (CBT) by $5.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Clean Harbors (CLH) Position by $20.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 449,078 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 284,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.69 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 295,651 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 108,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 198 shares. 6,792 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Smithfield Tru Com holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Menta Capital Ltd Co owns 7,300 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Limited accumulated 0.02% or 14,383 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.03% or 17,642 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 91,197 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has 38,204 shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Management owns 57,900 shares. 3,982 were reported by Brown Advisory. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 4,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldg Inc owns 0.12% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 8,001 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 122,059 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Two Sigma Securities Limited Company owns 4,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis LP owns 40,012 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zacks Management has invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 73,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership invested in 197,173 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.27% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cove Street Capital Limited Liability holds 14,883 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).