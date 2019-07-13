Cabot-Wellington Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in A F L A C (AFL) by $1.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.82M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.92M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.15% or 15,577 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 42,850 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 33,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 79,391 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 348 shares or 0% of the stock. 169,400 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 310,200 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 284,798 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 34,656 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 18,153 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Walleye Trading Lc has 90,584 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 240,002 shares.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 85,222 shares. Adirondack invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 224,603 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 16,664 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc reported 329,029 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.27M are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 56,849 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0.23% or 15.14M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.53M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 9.60M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.28% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 401,205 shares.