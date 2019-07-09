Cabot-Wellington Stake in Cabot (CBT) Has Cut by $5.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Tel (TEL) Stock Value Rose While Davenport & Company Lifted Holding

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 168,196 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Tel (TEL) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 40,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,756 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17 million, up from 531,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Tel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 1.12 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 6,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 14,367 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 26,400 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Oh holds 0.27% or 9,500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.17 million shares. 362 were reported by Clean Yield Gp. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 21,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 27 shares. Foster Motley Inc stated it has 42,547 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 42,054 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 153,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 11,937 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47M for 11.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bki by 55,250 shares to 900,025 shares, valued at $49.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb (NASDAQ:FB) by 248,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,658 shares, and cut its stake in Ecl (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bamco Ny has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Ent Corporation has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 209 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 16,171 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 19,329 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 160,800 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co reported 520 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 12,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,665 shares. Moreover, Hl Serv Lc has 1.87% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.50 million shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 246 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Paloma Partners Management reported 26,864 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4.58 million were reported by Generation Invest Mgmt Llp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 16,220 shares.

