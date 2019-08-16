Cabot-Wellington Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Trimmed by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Position by $714,550 as Market Value Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 8.28M shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 26,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.18 million shares traded or 70.36% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.