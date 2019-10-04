Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $5.94 Million; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $328,244

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 15.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 4.57M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 4.81 million shares. 55,568 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset Management. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 43,433 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass Inc accumulated 107,951 shares or 1.53% of the stock. City Company holds 56,580 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan Sheerar has 40,506 shares. Garrison Asset Llc accumulated 2,451 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Service invested in 81,173 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd accumulated 218,957 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,843 shares. Telemark Asset Lc owns 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 6.21M shares. Wade G W reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assocs Lc reported 31,949 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $121.72M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Coldstream Mgmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 30,446 shares. Jefferies Llc owns 189,182 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 89,401 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 41,355 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 328,380 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advsr stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 384 shares. Bright Rock Limited Com holds 63,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.03% or 78,665 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,140 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited owns 11,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 4,500 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 25,620 shares.