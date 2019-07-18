Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.69 Million; Kimco Realty (KIM) Market Valuation Rose While Sun Life Financial Boosted Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 2.78M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 10136.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 118,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 1,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.69 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.88M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets holds 284,798 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 40,721 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 14,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Management, Indiana-based fund reported 22,378 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Co holds 755,375 shares. 261,875 are held by Voloridge Management Limited Liability Co. 3,995 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 443,096 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 117,553 are owned by Mengis Capital. Glenmede Na owns 5,273 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.69% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 131,653 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16,389 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Financial Advisory Service, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,980 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 637,483 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 150,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Presima reported 61,200 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 1.18M shares. 898 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 16,397 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 126,389 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com holds 7.61M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 27,404 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 1.75M were reported by Panagora Asset.