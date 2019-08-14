Cabot-Wellington Lowered Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Truenorth Lifted Its Nanometrics (NANO) Stake by $406,440 as Stock Value Declined

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% . The institutional investor held 107,679 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 94,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 147,649 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 6.55 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,506 shares to 350 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold NANO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 129,218 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 39 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 92,425 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 22,885 shares. Seizert Prtn holds 10,592 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 7,212 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,481 shares. First Manhattan holds 77,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 42,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 20,578 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,396 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 6,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.75M for 13.05 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.