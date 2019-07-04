Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $1.69 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Stake by $18.91 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 86.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 69,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,339 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.88M, up from 80,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 84,857 shares to 92,736 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 89,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,451 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.92M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.