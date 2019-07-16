Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Cabot (CBT) Position; Computerized Thermal Imaging (CIO)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased Cabot Corp (CBT) stake by 34.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as Cabot Corp (CBT)’s stock declined 1.29%. The Cabot-Wellington Llc holds 209,480 shares with $9.61 million value, down from 321,700 last quarter. Cabot Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 403,367 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg

Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 64 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 41 trimmed and sold equity positions in Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 24,323 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 14,022 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 4,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,961 shares. Loomis Sayles Company LP has 262,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 91,632 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 0.04% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 135,359 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited holds 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 17,915 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 56,267 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 216,179 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,286 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 657,714 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $478.40 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.10M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.