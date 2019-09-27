Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position as Stock Price Declined; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Share Value Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased by $694,768 Its Holding

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, down from 32,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 9.21M shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,268 were reported by Capital Counsel Limited Liability Company New York. Neumann Capital Management Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,536 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 108,978 shares. The California-based Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 2.38% or 21,663 shares. Choate Advisors owns 21,802 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,326 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Holding Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Run Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,950 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Company reported 2.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $489.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 9,520 shares to 21,461 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B.