Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $5.94 Million as Shares Declined; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.72 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.08M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.17 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.32 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.