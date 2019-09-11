Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position as Stock Declined; Edge Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Blackrock (BLK)

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 17832.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $430.6. About 60,265 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.71 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,487 shares to 105,917 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,473 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $115.58M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

