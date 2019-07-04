Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Stock Value Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Position by $652,064 as Market Value Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 786,721 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30M for 9.48 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,195 shares to 168,595 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 33,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.1% or 441,208 shares. Hilltop Hldg owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,278 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whitnell stated it has 22,685 shares. Andra Ap has 123,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Co invested in 12,750 shares or 0.52% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Voya Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Columbus Hill Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.43% or 222,000 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division reported 28,640 shares. Investec Asset accumulated 0.86% or 3.04M shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,500 shares. 589,236 were accumulated by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp holds 5.03% or 1.99M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 64,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bp Public Ltd Liability owns 50,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 432 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hartford Financial Incorporated reported 880 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 28,853 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 286,404 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 29,622 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv holds 1.04M shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 20,350 shares.

