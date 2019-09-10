Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.69 Million; Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Capital International Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 12.79M shares traded or 71.50% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 41,164 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 50,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 816,815 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 17/04/2018 – In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK @AmberTongPW; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 291,900 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 301,790 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.31M shares. 45,246 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 80,642 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1,121 shares. 159,410 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 5.00 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,016 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co holds 20,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% or 85 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 3.93 million shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.08% or 11.06 million shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $122.45M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $119.92M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

