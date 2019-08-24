Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Holding in Cabot (CBT) by $5.05 Million; Centene (CNC) Stake Lifted by Capital World Investors

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 422,184 shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 130.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 15.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 27.78 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48B, up from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 545,445 shares to 146,540 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.32M shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 618,258 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company accumulated 23,231 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Sg Americas holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 22,705 shares. High Pointe Management Limited Com reported 1.05% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Miller LP has invested 6.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated owns 70,388 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel owns 58,910 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Agf holds 1.30 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 785,254 shares. Dubuque State Bank & reported 162 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 107,061 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 280 shares.

