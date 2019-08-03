Cabot-Wellington Cut Holding in Cabot (CBT) by $5.05 Million; East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Market Valuation Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44M shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 443,897 shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 472 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 22,373 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Df Dent has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,125 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 75,753 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 38,219 shares. 13,499 are held by First Retail Bank Of Omaha. Amica Retiree has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bluemountain Cap Management reported 2,598 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 108,586 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Rampart Investment Mgmt Co has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,384 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,192 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,600 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cabot Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation: Near An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,633 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.36% or 216,179 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.2% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 317,159 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 62,345 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 8,214 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 8,500 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 83,068 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 86,094 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 23,885 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 11,050 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 28,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio.