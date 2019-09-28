Cabot-Wellington Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $5.94 Million; Stock Declined; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shares Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased by $789,960 Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 19,749 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 258,894 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, up from 239,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.03M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. 09/03/2018 – Moody's Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder's-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder's-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody's Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hudock Cap Gru Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,052 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 725,143 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 61,798 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advisors owns 9,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 3.51M shares. Bokf Na holds 153,495 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0% or 30,184 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt has 271,400 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 3.79 million shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 633,119 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 65,350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, New England Management has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,113 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability. 937,227 are owned by Charles Schwab. Haverford Tru Co holds 6,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 12,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 205,260 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Tompkins invested in 0.03% or 4,145 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 8,493 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsrs Corporation has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 38,624 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Art Ltd invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Illinois-based Premier Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.02% or 12,944 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 30,366 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 35,402 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 13,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,321 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).