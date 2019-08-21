Cabot-Wellington Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Ameriserv Financial Has 1.1 Sentiment

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Cabot-Wellington Llc holds 632,701 shares with $9.42M value, down from 753,380 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 7.12 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased holdings in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.55 million shares, up from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.88’s average target is 59.90% above currents $16.81 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. S&Co Inc holds 0.19% or 65,725 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Co reported 46,680 shares. 7,692 are held by Argent Communications. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 285,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 14,295 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.02% or 221,294 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 180,749 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 11.06M shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc reported 286,404 shares stake. Amer Century Companies stated it has 272,326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.97 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. for 434,246 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 154,055 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.3% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,000 shares.