Cabot-Wellington Cut By $1.69 Million Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding; Armistice Capital Has Upped By $700,000 Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 140,000 shares as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)’s stock rose 31.60%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 1.52 million shares with $7.75 million value, up from 1.38 million last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $427.87M valuation. The stock increased 5.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 1.14 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Cabot-Wellington Llc holds 632,701 shares with $9.42M value, down from 753,380 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas now has $10.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.06 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.91M for 17.60 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim maintained the shares of COG in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. M Partners maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 64,417 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5.97 million shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 24,867 shares. Axa invested in 140,202 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 16,883 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 693,658 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Com stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 131,479 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Goelzer Investment Mgmt reported 239,097 shares. King Luther Corporation reported 5.16 million shares. 549,588 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 118,970 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested 0.59% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 0.15% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 42,800 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Vanguard Gp invested in 4.77M shares or 0% of the stock. Broadfin Capital Limited Com reported 5.86 million shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 24,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 500 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Consonance Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 17.88 million shares or 5.75% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 938,476 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 20,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,442 were accumulated by Services Automobile Association. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 128,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.04% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 8,985 shares. State Street owns 1.63M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. MCENANY PATRICK J also bought $80,750 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Catalyst (CPRX) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst Pharma Files Lawsuit Against FDA Approval of Ruzurgi – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharma Focuses on Firdapse Launch & Label Expansion – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Beaten-Down Orphan Drug Company And A Contrarian Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.