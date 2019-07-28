Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $2.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Boston Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $7.82 Million as Stock Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Boston Partners increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 115,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 170,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA

