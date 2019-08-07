Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Mercadolibre (MELI) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $26.79 during the last trading session, reaching $601.04. About 566,021 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 3.68 million shares traded or 118.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 536.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Two Sigma Ltd Co owns 950 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 118,664 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.23% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 7,848 shares. Sandler Mngmt invested in 4,180 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust reported 176,955 shares stake. Columbus Circle invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 33,391 shares. 2,829 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 19,137 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,176 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Limited has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 22,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Ltd Company accumulated 0.2% or 3,362 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,332 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested in 0.18% or 315,550 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept holds 2,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 97,462 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,456 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 53,726 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 0% stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited owns 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 606 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,253 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 60,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chemical Comml Bank reported 4,576 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 114,585 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 45,519 shares.