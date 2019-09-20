Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Intact Investment Management Has Raised Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $275.06. About 154,019 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 491,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00M, up from 476,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 118,155 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Royal Bank of Canada $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN; IPT +Low 70s; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CITY NATIONAL IS GAINING FROM ADDING CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management – U.S. launches new digital alternative investments platform; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $49; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,459 MLN INCREASED $99 MLN OR 7% FROM LAST YEAR

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 114,300 shares to 563,800 shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,600 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.67 million shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.04% or 3,106 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.04% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 387,775 shares stake. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co has 541,523 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 777 shares in its portfolio. Hartline, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,703 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Ltd stated it has 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 150 shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Limited Com has invested 0.25% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 140 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Connable Office accumulated 3,851 shares. 12,729 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Hwg has invested 1.32% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66 million for 60.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.