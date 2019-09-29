Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position by $1.83 Million; Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Upped Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $8.65 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 42,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 97,281 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, up from 54,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 20/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Listens to Jazz While Dreaming of the Circus; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 40,186 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 67,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 1.14 million shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Defense Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Booz Allen Receives CMMI Maturity Level 5 Services Rating, Successfully Refreshes Level 5 Development Rating – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 671,971 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 19,463 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 104 shares. Us Bank De owns 2,363 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 278,148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier And Associate reported 15,494 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 22,735 were reported by Roundview Limited Liability Co. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 451,047 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Lc holds 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 25,352 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 2.75 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 31,682 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,500 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 25,841 shares in its portfolio. Twin Management Inc reported 0.34% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Company reported 16,111 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,673 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Korea accumulated 0.34% or 384,808 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 19,175 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Heritage Corp has 0.79% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth LP invested in 125,792 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department, a California-based fund reported 2,532 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 9,780 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Chester Advsrs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,740 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 299,109 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).