Cabot Wealth Management Stake in 2U (TWOU) Has Raised by $1.18 Million; Ipswich Investment Management Co Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC) Increased by $895,713

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.71 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.22M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital’s Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il owns 47,727 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd stated it has 49,340 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co, Washington-based fund reported 676 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 209,912 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,452 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Macquarie reported 56,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 443,051 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.16% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Eck Associate owns 2.29M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 119,145 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.38M shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1,650 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,305 shares.