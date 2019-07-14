Cabot Wealth Management Raised Amgen (AMGN) Position By $3.53 Million; Avago Technologies LTD Has 0.2 Sentiment

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 114.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc acquired 18,694 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 35,047 shares with $6.66M value, up from 16,353 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $106.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio

Avago Technologies LTD (AVGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold holdings in Avago Technologies LTD. The funds in our database now own: 100,667 shares, down from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Avago Technologies LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs has invested 0.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smithfield Trust accumulated 3,441 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,587 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Benin Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,385 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 25,832 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,983 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 69,139 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated accumulated 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 5,450 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tci Wealth stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 6,401 shares to 68,872 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 9,668 shares and now owns 13,259 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. On Thursday, February 7 SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,000 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. for 96,013 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 2,698 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corp has 0.07% invested in the company for 1,007 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 183 shares.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.61 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 38.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

The stock increased 3.38% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $285.39. About 2.20M shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 12/04/2018 – Broadcom Announces $12 B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 30/04/2018 – Broadcom Backs Prior 2Q Non-GAAP Guidance

