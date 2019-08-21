Cabot Wealth Management Raised Amgen (AMGN) Position by $3.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Position by $9.76 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 650,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 53,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 11.33M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $204.72. About 889,674 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares to 6,713 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: HUM, TTOO, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.15% stake. Bowen Hanes Inc owns 2,632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 14,856 shares. Chemical Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 14,032 shares. 242,855 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Cannell Peter B And Company has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Essex Management Limited Liability owns 100 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 2.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott Inc invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 1.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 19,643 shares stake. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.18% or 13,851 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 259,066 shares.