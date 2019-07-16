Cabot Wealth Management Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Trimmed by $2.07 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding Upped by Kingdon Capital Management Llc

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 9.18M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M worth of stock. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,494 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).