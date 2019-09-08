Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $2.01 Million; Market Value Declined; United American Securities Cut Its Position in Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) by $1.84 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Leavell has invested 0.97% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Bankshares And Trust owns 38,174 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 393 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York invested in 1.3% or 73,808 shares. Hartford Incorporated has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.04% or 1,920 shares. Farmers Merchants invested in 268 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 275 shares. 117,893 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.1% or 5,846 shares. North Star Investment Corporation reported 1,083 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $698.10 million for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 13,567 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.25% or 9,894 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co has 30,031 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 56,071 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Cap Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 2,627 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.66% or 328,514 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset holds 1,371 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 209,201 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maple Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.77% or 68,113 shares. Caprock Gru reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coastline reported 16,320 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 263,608 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 4.18 million shares.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124,345 shares to 134,345 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

