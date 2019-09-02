Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $5.30 Million; Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Shorts Increased By 5.01%

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 87.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 5,485 shares with $767,000 value, down from 43,641 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) had an increase of 5.01% in short interest. UBX’s SI was 5.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.01% from 4.99 million shares previously. With 245,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s short sellers to cover UBX’s short positions. The SI to Unity Biotechnology Inc’s float is 25.47%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 66,498 shares traded. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has declined 51.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical UBX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company has market cap of $258.71 million. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.