Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $5.30 Million; Stock Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $1.52 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 642,697 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 14,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares to 25,419 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 4,445 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.58 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 603,511 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv owns 20,608 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 932,087 are held by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd. 5,744 were reported by Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation. Rdl Incorporated has 21,975 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. 23,121 were accumulated by Bangor Natl Bank. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 33,394 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc owns 11.34 million shares. 30,254 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 13,112 shares. Capwealth Ltd Company holds 3.16% or 147,631 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.60 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 14,153 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 79,479 shares. 11,332 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 120,437 shares. Robotti Robert has invested 1.49% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sei Invests Com invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wasatch Advsrs holds 466,185 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 4.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 159,374 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,878 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 42,932 shares.

